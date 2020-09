Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 08:06 Hits: 6

Since the Industrial Revolution, major urban hubs have powered the global economy by serving as magnets for talent and capital. But as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc and millions discover the benefits of remote working, are the megacities of the pre-pandemic era approaching their expiration date?

