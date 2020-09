Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 07:13 Hits: 6

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan for further checks after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Forza Italia party said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-berlusconi-covid-19-positive-medical-health-13082322