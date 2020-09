Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 05:24 Hits: 6

Members of the NATO defense alliance will hold a special session on September 4 to discuss the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a military-grade nerve agent.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nato-meets-to-discuss-navalny-poisoning-as-eu-considers-response-to-russia/30820132.html