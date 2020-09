Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 06:22 Hits: 3

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Each day in Jakarta at 9 a.m. sharp, local government official Ricky Mulyana and three colleagues don full personal protective equipment, hoist a wooden coffin onto their shoulders, and set out on a 'funeral' procession down busy city streets.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/04/in-indonesia-shock-coffin-tactics-nail-coronavirus-risks