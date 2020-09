Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 06:22 Hits: 4

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry said on Friday it was due to meet representatives of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and the Russian embassy, as the Southeast Asian country looks to secure a supply of a COVID-19 vaccine.

