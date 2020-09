Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 07:14 Hits: 6

PARIS (Reuters) - French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/04/22-schools-closed-in-france-due-to-coronavirus---minister