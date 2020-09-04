WHO Plans to Prioritize Africa in Future Vaccination Programs

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 02:08 Hits: 3

Africa Program Area Manager of Immunization and Vaccine Development of World Health Organization (WHO) Richard Mihigo said on Thursday that Africa should be prioritized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and stressed the continent would not be testing ground for any developing trial.

“We work to secure at least 230 million doses of vaccine for the continent. This will not necessarily cover the needs of the continent, but at least it would cover 20% of the African population,” Mihigo said in a virtual press brief.

COVAX, the global initiative for the provision and sharing of a COVID-19 vaccine, plans to distribute about 2 billion doses of a final vaccine in 2021. So far, COVAX considers nine vaccine candidates that are in different trial stages. Some of them are expected to show results by the end of the year.

The first batch would be intended to cover the elderly, the ones with preexisting conditions as well as healthcare workers and others in the COVID-19 frontline.

@CEPIvaccines is leading #COVAX vaccine research & aims to develop up to three safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines. Nine candidate vaccines are currently being supported by CEPI; two are currently being tested in #SouthAfrica.

“Together, we are all working with governments but also with different vaccine manufacturers to procure the necessary vaccine doses. All 54 countries in the continent have expressed to some extent the interest for this very important initiative,” Mihigo added.

Higher and middle-income African nations agreed to self-finance their vaccine supplies, and the less economically advantaged countries would be eligible for financial aid.

As of Thursday, Africa registered 1,267,784 COVID-19 cases and 30,317 deaths due to the virus. South Africa remains as the continental epicenter of the pandemic.

