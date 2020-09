Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 05:48 Hits: 3

Health officials said the man was part of a second wave of infections discovered in Auckland last month. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until at least mid-September.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-new-zealand-records-first-death-in-3-months/a-54810517?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf