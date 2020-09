Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 02:32 Hits: 6

Facebook said on Thursday it would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the US election day on Nov. 3, in a series of moves the company billed as its final plan for reducing risks of misinformation and election interference.

