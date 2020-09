Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 05:16 Hits: 3

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group in Portland was killed on Thursday night when authorities moved to arrest him, the New York Times reported citing officials familiar with the investigation. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200904-suspect-in-fatal-portland-shooting-killed-during-police-arrest-us-media-reports