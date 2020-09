Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 01:02 Hits: 6

Unprecedented quantities of vaccines could be produced by 28 manufacturers in 10 countries over the next two years to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday, as it announced it would help lead efforts to procure and distribute them.

