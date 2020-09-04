This Week in Statehouse Action: Hardly Working for the Weekend edition

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 01:00 Hits: 4

Happy almost-Labor Day!

I know we’re all anxious to get on with our holiday weekend (for those lucky enough to get to enjoy it), so I’m going to get right to the point.

Two months from today, Democrats across the country have their very last chance to prevent Republicans from controlling the next round of redistricting.

In most states, the legislators elected in November will play a role in drawing congressional and state legislative district lines.

These lines will impact the quality of our democracy for the coming decade.

These lines will either affirm or usurp voters’ ability to make meaningful choices at the ballot box.

These lines will help determine the balance of power in our nation for the next ten years.

Takin’ Care of Business: The admittedly super obvious point of that intro is to get me back to my ongoing series of analyses of the legislative chambers most ripe for flipping this fall.

It’s been a few weeks, so that list again (and number of seats Democrats need for a majority in the chamber):

Arizona House (flip two)

Arizona Senate (flip three)

Michigan House (flip four)

Minnesota Senate (flip two)

North Carolina House (flip six)

North Carolina Senate (flip five)

Pennsylvania House (flip nine)

Texas House (flip nine)

I’ve already done deeper dives on Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, and this week, I’m adding Texas.

That “flip nine” bit looks a little intimidating, but there’s good reason to target this admittedly heavy lift of a state. While the state Senate is safely in GOP hands (it’s a heavily gerrymandered 19 R/12 D chamber), the House is a viable target. If Democrats can flip this chamber, they can block a sure-to-be severely gerrymandered Republican congressional map. This would kick the process over to the courts, which is likely to result in districts that are more fair than anything drawn by the GOP (though the bar is extraordinarily low on that). And fairer districts are likely to give Democrats and Latinos more opportunities to win congressional seats than any Republican map. State legislative redistricting, however, would effectively remain in GOP hands, based on the process currently in place.



So, given the state of things (83 R/67 D), why am I kinda bullish on Democrats flipping those nine Texas House seats?

So yeah, Texas.

Two years ago, it was hard to conceive including the state on any kind of single-election flip list.

But in November of 2018, Democrats picked up 12 seats, and voila! Here we are.

Work It: While we’re doing the data thing, let’s take a quick detour through Kansas, where my amazing Daily Kos Elections colleagues have crunched the requisite numbers and have broken down the 2018 gubernatorial results by legislative district.

After Donald Trump carried Kansas 57-36 in 2016, Democrat Laura Kelly came in two years later and defeated Republican Kris Kobach 48-43 in the 2018 governor’s race (independent Greg Orman took third with 6%).

But why should we care? you ask. The Kansas House is 84 R/41 D and the Senate is 29 R/11 D—these aren’t flippable chambers!

You’re right, they’re not. But that doesn’t mean Democrats should ignore them this fall.

Here’s why:

Unless!

What if Democrats were able to break the GOP’s veto-proof majorities this fall?

In the Kansas House, Democrats need to flip just one seat (net) to deprive Republicans of their supermajority. Kelly carried 64 of the 125 districts in 2018―a bare majority, despite her clear statewide win―while Kobach took 61. This means that Kelly won all at 34 seats that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, plus an additional 30 Trump districts. There are two Republicans in districts that both Clinton and Kelly won, while another 21 represent districts won by Trump and Kelly. There’s some potential defense to play, though. Nine Democrats hold Trump/Kelly districts. But! No Democrats represent districts Kobach carried.

In the state Senate, Democrats have to net three seats to be able to sustain Kelly’s vetoes. Kelly carried 21 of the 40 seats: all seven Clinton districts and 14 Trump districts. The one Republican in a seat won by both Clinton and Kelly is Majority Leader Jim Denning, who is retiring; his SD-08 went from 47-46 Clinton to 57-36 Kelly. Nine Republicans and six Democrats are in seats won by Trump and then by Kelly. Like in the House, no Senate Democrats represent Trump/Kobach districts.



So, not only is breaking the GOP’s veto-proof majorities in the Kansas legislature important—it’s doable, too.

Hungry for more hot number action? You can find Daily Kos Elections’ master list of statewide election results by congressional and legislative district here, and you can find all the data from 2018 and past cycles here.

Money For Nothing: Last week in this space, I noted that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had called the Wisconsin legislature into a special session this Monday to address police reform.

I also mentioned that the GOP-controlled legislature was likely to pull the same stunt they did when Evers called a special session on gun safety legislation last fall: gavel in as is required by law, but then immediately gavel session right back out.

I didn’t want to be right, but …

The Wisconsin Assembly convened for a whole 30 seconds on Monday. Somehow managing to achieve even higher levels of disrespect, not a single Republican even bothered to show up for the Senate session—they tasked the clerk with banging the fancy hammer for them.

Vos claims that lawmakers aren’t acting now because they “need time to review the legislation” ... … never mind that they’ve literally had months to do so already. The bills under consideration are not new.

In lieu of actual action on police reform and racism, GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced he’s forming a “task force on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies.” Vos appointed a fellow white Republican to lead said task force.



[[tears hair out]]

Welp, that’s a wrap for this week. You’re (hopefully) so close to a long weekend!! Hang in there!

And then less than two months until the election!

Are they going to feel like two years?

… yes. Yes, they very much are.

So whatever you get up to for Labor Day, take care of yourself.

We need you.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1974727