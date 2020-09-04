This Week in Statehouse Action: Hardly Working for the Weekend edition

After Donald Trump carried Kansas 57-36 in 2016, Democrat Laura Kelly came in two years later and defeated Republican Kris Kobach 48-43 in the 2018 governor’s race (independent Greg Orman took third with 6%).
Kansas found itself in an increasingly untenable financial situation, unable to fund its schools and stealing money away from its own highway funds in failed attempts to make ends meet.
As a result, the Kansas legislature underwent a significant facelift, so to speak, in 2016.
That year, even as Trump was winning the presidency, not only did Democrats flip 13 seats in November, but 14 moderate Republicans ousted conservative incumbents while seven more centrists won nominations for open seats in that year’s primary.
The power shift away from the conservative Republicans who’d controlled the legislature was so massive that the moderates forced the conservatives to share power in the House, with a conservative Republican assuming the speakership and a moderate becoming majority leader.
And the 2020 primaries were no more forgiving to centrist Republicans, thanks in part to the clear priorities of conservative campaign funders like the Kansas Chamber and Kansans for Life.
At least seven Republican state senators lost their primaries last month.
At least five House Republican incumbents were ousted, mostly from the right.
The resurgence of hard-right conservatives in the GOP-controlled legislature is more than internal partisan warfare; it also spells likely doom for Gov. Kelly’s key priorities of Medicaid expansion and legitimate tax reform (not the Republican version of tax “reform,” which is just slash-and-burn revenue cutting).
Unless!
What if Democrats were able to break the GOP’s veto-proof majorities this fall?
In the Kansas House, Democrats need to flip just one seat (net) to deprive Republicans of their supermajority.
Money For Nothing: Last week in this space, I noted that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had called the Wisconsin legislature into a special session this Monday to address police reform.
I also mentioned that the GOP-controlled legislature was likely to pull the same stunt they did when Evers called a special session on gun safety legislation last fall: gavel in as is required by law, but then immediately gavel session right back out.
… never mind that they’ve literally had months to do so already. The bills under consideration are not new.
In lieu of actual action on police reform and racism, GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced he’s forming a “task force on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies.”
Vos appointed a fellow white Republican to lead said task force.
[[tears hair out]]
Welp, that’s a wrap for this week. You’re (hopefully) so close to a long weekend!! Hang in there!
And then less than two months until the election!
Are they going to feel like two years?
… yes. Yes, they very much are.
So whatever you get up to for Labor Day, take care of yourself.
