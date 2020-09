Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 11:10 Hits: 1

The U.S. Department of Defense says the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan is among the countries China may be planning to set up new military bases as it expands the world's largest standing ground force.

