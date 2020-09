Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 08:16 Hits: 6

Iranian journalist Mohammad Mosaed has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison in what the Committee to Protect Journalists described as a further attempt by the authorities to try to "suppress the truth."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iranian-press-freedom-awardee-sentenced-to-more-than-four-years-in-prison/30818468.html