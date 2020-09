Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 22:32 Hits: 1

In a new interview with CNN on Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Barr showed stunning levels of arrogance, partisanship, and contempt — falling short of even the extremely low expectations he…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/bill-barr-shows-his-true-face-in-a-startlingly-arrogant-and-partisan-interview-on-cnn/