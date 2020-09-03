US Restricts Chinese Diplomats' Cultural Events, Campus Visits

Category: World Hits: 6
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo casts the move as a response to what he says are Beijing's restrictions on U.S. diplomatic personnel based in China, another escalation in the Trump administration's campaign alleging China is engaged in influence operations and espionage.
"We're simply demanding reciprocity. Access for our diplomats in China should be reflective of the access that Chinese diplomats in the United States have, and today's steps will move us substantially in that direction," Pompeo told a news briefing on Wednesday.
The decision is the latest of recent moves to limit China's activities in the country as the November presidential elections approach. The two countries' relations have worsened in recent months over disputes regarding trade, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, TikTok, Huawei, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since last year the Trump administration has racketed up sanctions and restrictions on Chinese officials, government agencies, and businesses, including travel limits imposed on diplomats, registration requirements for Chinese media outlets, and ordering the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, which prompted Beijing to shut down the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.
