Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 13:27 Hits: 1

As protests against President Alexander Lukashenko continue in Belarus, more and more journalists are quitting their jobs in state media outlets. DW spoke to some of them about why they decided to leave.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/propaganda-in-belarus-why-state-media-journalists-quit/a-54791749?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf