Russia’s Navalny poisoned by nerve agent, Germany says, citing ‘unequivocal proof’

Russia’s Navalny poisoned by nerve agent, Germany says, citing ‘unequivocal proof’ The German government revealed on Wednesday that tests carried out on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed that he was poisoned by a Novichok chemical nerve agent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the “attempted murder … has given rise to some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer". Moments later, the Kremlin said Russia was ready and have "an interest in full cooperation”.

