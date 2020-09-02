Russia’s Navalny poisoned by nerve agent, Germany says, citing ‘unequivocal proof’

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 14:12 Hits: 1

The German government revealed on Wednesday that tests carried out on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed that he was poisoned by a Novichok chemical nerve agent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the “attempted murder … has given rise to some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer". Moments later, the Kremlin said Russia was ready and have "an interest in full cooperation”.

