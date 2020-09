Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 18:39 Hits: 1

French health authorities reported 7,017 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesday's 4,982 figure, and the third time since the beginning of the outbreak that the daily tally has stood above 7,000. The number of patients hospitalised and rushed to intensive care is also on the rise.

