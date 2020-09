Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 08:22 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: A lawyer has raised the alarm after unknown parties used his name and emailed a total of seven e-consignments with unknown contents using Pos Malaysia services.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/03/lawyer-raises-alarm-after-his-name-is-used-in-parcel-deliveries