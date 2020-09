Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 08:20 Hits: 9

PARIS: This year's Arctic Circle wildfires, still ablaze, have already surpassed the record set in 2019 for CO2 emissions, adding to the carbon pollution humanity needs to curtail, the European Union's Earth observation programme said on Thursday (Sep 3). Uncontrolled forest fires across one of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/arctic-wildfires-record-co2-emissions-13078904