Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 08:21 Hits: 8

The United States said on Wednesday that it will not pay some US$80 million it currently owes to the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/amid-plans-to-quit--us-will-not-pay-what-it-owes-who-this-year-13077398