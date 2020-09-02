The False Promise of Digital ID

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 12:09 Hits: 1

Rather than submitting to a data-driven and AI-directed system that relies on surveillance and control through digital IDs, we should create more participatory frameworks that harness the power of civil society. Such approaches form the backbone of a strategy that uses human sociability to achieve humankind’s collective goals.

