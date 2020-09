Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 13:01 Hits: 1

Amid the tawdry spectacle of the Republican Party behaving like a subsidiary of the Trump Organization, one shocking aspect stands out: the party has no platform. The GOP's transformation into an ideas-free cult of personality is bad news not just for US conservatives, but also for the American political system.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/democracy-needs-properly-functioning-political-parties-by-jan-werner-mueller-2020-08