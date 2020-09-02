Oklahoma City police allegedly break 74-year-old grandmother’s arm while arresting her son

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 23:30 Hits: 4

Ruby Jones is a 74-year-old grandmother in Oklahoma City who says that police broke her arm while they were arresting her son. According to Jones, she was asking the officers whether or not they had a search warrant when two officers pinned her arm behind her back and handcuffed her. She says she fell to the ground because her arm was hurting badly at that point. It was then that Jones was carried off her feet by two officers who detained her.

According to KOCO 5 News, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Larry Withrow says that Jones was indeed handcuffed and detained and an investigation of what transpired is taking place, telling the news outlet: “I can’t speak to any specifics about what occurred in the house.” Police were allegedly responding to reports that Jones’ son, Chauncey—whom Jones says is “bipolar”—called in a bomb threat to a mental health facility where he was once a patient. According to Jones, her son had stopped taking his medication, which was reportedly discussed with the police officers during the arrest.

Jones told news outlets that at the time “I said oh that’s painful, and I said that hurt,” but this didn’t seem to deter these law enforcement individuals from keeping the 74-year-old detained. “I can't take it, this is pain, and he still took my hand and mashed it all up.” Jones’ grandson, Pastor Marquise Miller, made a video detailing the encounter his grandmother had with the police and posted it on Facebook. In the video Marquise says he’s doing the video because this cannot continue to happen. “You gonna have people say ‘not all police is bad,’ and I would agree. But the truth of the matter is that not all police is good, too. And this has got to stop in our country.” He also broke down exactly what the problem in this story is.

“There’s no reason why a 74-year-old grandmother should be walking away from an encounter with the police, and her arm is broke.”

That’s really all there is to this story. It is also imperative that if you can, you watch the video below and try to figure out why police felt the need to handcuff and detain Jones—for anything.

Shockingly—and not at all shockingly—the police report that KOCO 5 News obtained seems to have not mentioned Jones at all. Her handcuffing, her detainment, her broken arm, all just magically missing. Police say there’s another report they have not yet released. Body camera footage is also being withheld until the OKCPD finishes their investigation. According to reports, the police officers involved in the incident have not been put on leave.

Jones was left at the scene after her son was arrested. She herself was not charged with a crime.

