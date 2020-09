Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 1

We close out Season Three of Working People with a critical discussion about why cops have no place in the labor movement and about the rank-and-file push from groups like No Cop Unions (AFL-CIO) and Drop the Cops (SEIU) to get them out. Featuring Kim Kelly, Halimat Alawode and Julia Wallace.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/rank-and-file-union-members-police-labor-movement