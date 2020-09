Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 02:12 Hits: 6

The top UN official for Libya says foreign backers of the war-wracked country’s rival governments have ramped up weapons shipments in violation of an international arms embargo.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-slams-arms-shipments-foreign-mercenaries-in-libya/30818083.html