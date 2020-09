Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 06:51 Hits: 7

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Thursday reported the biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in more than a week, denting optimism that a stringent lockdown of its second-largest city will soon be lifted.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/03/australia039s-covid-19-cases-hit-eight-day-high-restrictions-may-linger