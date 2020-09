Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Malaysia is in no hurry to get a Covid-19 vaccine as it is of paramount importance to ensure that the vaccine is effective and safe for use, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/03/malaysia-in-no-rush-to-purchase-covid-19-vaccine-says-health-minister