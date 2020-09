Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a senior German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said.

