Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 03:07 Hits: 7

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state on Thursday (Sep 3) reported a triple digit rise in new COVID-19 infections for the first time in four days, denting optimism that a second wave of cases has been contained. Victoria state said 113 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, up on the 90 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-new-cases-sep-3-13077928