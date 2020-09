Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 02:09 Hits: 6

A federal court has ruled that the US intelligence’s surveillance program exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden was unlawful, and possibly unconstitutional.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-court-rules-nsa-surveillance-program-exposed-by-snowden-was-illegal/a-54797779?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf