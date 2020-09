Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 03:24 Hits: 11

At least one person was killed and more than 2,000 people evacuated to temporary shelters in South Korea as a powerful typhoon churned across the peninsula, authorities said Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/typhoon-maysak-lashes-south-korea-thousands-moved-to-shelters-13077592