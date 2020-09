Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 03:08 Hits: 7

US President Donald Trump has signed a memo that threatens to cut federal funding to what he called "lawless" cities, including Seattle, Portland, New York, and Washington.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-threatens-to-defund-cities-with-protests/a-54797849?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf