Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 04:13 Hits: 8

Dozens of journalists gathered Wednesday outside a police station in the capital of Belarus to protest the detention of colleagues covering a demonstration against the nation’s authoritarian president and an election the opposition sees as rigged.

