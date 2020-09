Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 06:21 Hits: 7

As the first day of school approaches, New York's poorest -- often uninsured families -- face a risky choice: send kids to school where they could contract coronavirus, or keep them home for online classes, potentially compromising their academic progress and preventing parents from working

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200903-new-york-s-poorest-families-anguish-over-risky-choice-to-send-kids-back-to-school