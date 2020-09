Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 06:54 Hits: 13

PUTRAJAYA: Over 100 people were nabbed at pubs and nightclubs in a day’s raid, as part of police operations on recovery movement control order (MCO) violations, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/03/100-arrested-at-pubs-and-nightclubs-for-breaching-mco