Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 04:14 Hits: 6

Seven years after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the mass surveillance of Americans' telephone records, an appeals court has found the program was unlawful - and that the U.S. intelligence leaders who publicly defended it were not telling the truth.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-court-mass-surveillance-programme-illegal-snowden-13078072