Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 04:53 Hits: 8

Until March 19 this year, Felicity Callard, a 49 year-old British university professor and lecturer, was fit, active and strong. Now, she says, she's exhausted, frail and scared.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fear-and-dread-haunt-covid-19--long-haulers--13078200