Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 05:00 Hits: 6

WILMINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised more than US$364 million in August, reportedly breaking the record for monthly campaign donations even though his fundraising efforts were largely online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president and the Democratic ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/joe-biden-campaign-raise-breaking-record-13078406