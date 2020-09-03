Adam Carolla gives truly terrible hot take on COVID-19 and gets roasted on Twitter

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 02:00 Hits: 8

Adam Carolla came to prominence as a straight-talking, humorous in his confidence, sideman to Dr. Drew Pinsky on the popular 1990s syndicated radio show turned bestselling book, and subsequent television call-in show: “Loveline.” He then became a co-host with friend Jimmy Kimmel on the short-lived but relatively popular The Man Show on Comedy Central. Since then, Carolla has created his own empire of sorts, with successful forays into the podcast world, merchandizing, books, and even a movie. His brand is a sort of libertarian male, blue-collar, tell-it-like-it-was-back-in-the-1970s, shoot-from-the-hip thing.

It’s important to note here that a large part of Carolla’s conservative, male-first leanings seem to come from his relationship with his mother, a hippie whom Carolla has openly stated used welfare and food stamps as a crutch for not working. This life experience has informed his bootstraps personal philosophy, and he has made a financial success of himself, so therefore he feels pretty confident he was right. Listen, that’s fine. I mean, it’s a bummer that we disagree, but that’s his thing and you can comprehend, at least to some degree, why he feels that way.

However, on Monday, Carolla decided to give the hottest garbage take one can give, going to his Twitter account to write: “Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both. How many of you pussy's [sic] got played ? and who's going to get played the next time.”

The responses to Carolla’s truly terrible take on the coronavirus pandemic fill out the whole spectrum of reactions. From:

"Old" is quite a range. Do you consider 70 to be old? I bet you do. What if I told you a 70 year old could easily live another 15-20 years, and probably wants to do so? Does it still not matter that they've died of Covid? Your take is asinine. And "pussy's" is spelled wrong. September 2, 2020

To the more direct.

You’re really one of the dumbest assholes around, Adam. September 2, 2020

To the understated.

the people dying from illness are sick u say September 1, 2020

There’s the irony.

You did. You got played Adam September 2, 2020

To the funny.

watch out everyone, the fourth most famous host of The Man Show is here to talk about science September 2, 2020

And some important reminders.

Who did you think most covid victims were? Healthy 25 yr olds? September 2, 2020

And your requisite Simpsons meme.

