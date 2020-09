Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 0

A Russian lawmaker has submitted a bill that would slash the commissions paid to U.S. tech companies Apple and Google for the purchase of apps on their platforms.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-lawmaker-seeks-to-cut-app-commissions-for-apple-google/30815567.html