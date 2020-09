Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 08:48 Hits: 6

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun says Washington and its European partners will continue to press Belarusian authorities to free political prisoners, end violence against protesters, and allow citizens to choose their government through a free and fair election.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/deputy-state-secretary-vows-continued-u-s-support-for-freedom-in-belarus/30816585.html