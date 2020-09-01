Pentagon: China's Military In Many Ways Superior to the US'

Category: World Hits: 0
The annual report providing intelligence information to the United States' highest legislative authority, entitled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China," reveals that China indeed surpasses the United States in naval and missile construction, as well as in its air defense.
RELATED:
Beijing Rejects US Military Manuevers in the South China Sea
According to the report, "China has already achieved parity with—or even exceeded—the United States in several military modernizations areas, including shipbuilding, land-based conventional ballistic and cruise missiles, and integrated air defense systems."
The Pentagon considers the Indo-Pacific region a priority for its military policies and understands Beijing's military strengthening as part of its "aggressive" strategy for national rejuvenation, seen as a threat not only to the region but the U.S. national interest as well.
Pentagon report finds China tops U.S. in ships, missiles and air defense https://t.co/DXrFuQHm8D
Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Pentagon-Chinas-Military-In-Many-Ways-Superior-to-the-US-20200901-0018.html