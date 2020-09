Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 08:09 Hits: 5

Taiwan's passport cover has a new look, as Taiwanese travelers have been mistakenly subjected to the same travel restrictions as citizens of mainland China. Taiwan's official name is the "Republic of China."

