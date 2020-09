Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 09:39 Hits: 5

The move is seen as example of Russian President Vladimir Putin invoking the Stalinist tradition of remembrance culture, but the new date coincides with another somber event in the country's history.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/throwback-to-stalin-era-russia-picks-new-date-to-mark-end-of-wwii-in-the-pacific/a-54774692?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf