Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 08:44 Hits: 5

The Afghan government has despatched a "technical team" to Qatar to prepare for long-delayed peace talks as authorities pressed ahead with the release of Taliban inmates, officials said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200902-kabul-releases-nearly-200-taliban-prisoners-ahead-of-peace-talks