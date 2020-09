Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 09:37 Hits: 5

NAIROBI, Sept 2 - The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide - has demanded that authorities in Kigali charge him in an international court after his sudden detention, his son told Reuters on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/02/039hotel-rwanda039-hero039s-family-calls-for-an-international-trial