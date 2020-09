Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:08 Hits: 1

After Senate Republicans allowed a $600-per-week boost to federal unemployment benefits to expire at the end of July, the share of jobless Americans struggling to afford basic necessities in the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/the-gop-blocked-a-federal-unemployment-boost-now-millions-more-are-struggling/