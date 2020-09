Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:21 Hits: 0

This story, like so many others involving Trump, begins with a tweet. On Tuesday, Trump posted on Twitter that “they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/whats-a-mini-stroke-medical-experts-weigh-in-on-trumps-mysterious-hospital-visit/